Through tonight: Clouds will quickly dissipate this evening, leaving mostly clear skies and little in the way of wind overnight. That’s a good recipe for cold temperatures, and indeed they will be some of the coldest we’ve felt in a while. Colder spots will see lows in the upper teens, while areas inside the Beltway will bottom out in the low 20s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a frosty start, with widespread temperatures in the teens and lower 20s in the morning. Mostly sunny skies and more favorable winds will warm things up a good 10 degrees higher than Saturday’s temperatures, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. It will be a bit blustery in the evening, with temperatures in the low 30s.
Big Bella: An impressively strong early winter North Atlantic storm is bearing down on the United Kingdom tonight. The storm was sporting a rather deep low-pressure reading Saturday evening and will probably strengthen before slowly meandering around the British Isles for a few days.
