Today (Sunday): After another chilly start, sunshine and south winds work together to boost our temperatures out of the 20s and 30s through the morning. By the time our daily highs are reached, we’re back right around where we should be this time of year, with temperatures in the mid 40s. With only a light southerly wind, it’s rather pleasant out there if you’re eager to get those lights down. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few more clouds are likely overnight, as moisture levels rise ahead of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes. That means little to us, however, and we’ll see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and not quite as cool temperatures, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): With a proper warm front well to our north, our temperatures rise further still. Skies trend from partly sunny early toward mostly sunny late as any precipitation from the approaching cold front gets wrung out well to our north and west. We’ll enjoy temperatures rising into the lower 50s during the afternoon, with an occasionally breezy southerly wind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The front moves through shortly after dark, the only evidence being a brief increase in clouds and a shift to winds out of the northwest. With that, we’ll note a clearing trend overnight, with mostly clear conditions and temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Back to the Brrrr! Cold Canadian high pressure dives toward us on Tuesday offering some cold reinforcements. It’ll look nice and sunny outside, but gusty northwest winds add an extra chill to temperatures that struggle into the mid- and upper 30s. Expect a chilly overnight to follow, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the low-to-mid 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

