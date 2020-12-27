Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be milder compared to last night. Winds from the southwest will increase during the predawn hours, gusting to 20-plus mph at times. Otherwise, clouds building in overnight will help to moderate temperatures a bit, with lows ranging from 29 to 34 degrees.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): We’ll have a warm and blustery start, with gusty winds pushing temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast, and temperatures will drop again in the evening after the passage of a cold front. Low temperatures will range from 26 to 31 degrees, with colder wind chill values.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
A “warm” low-temperature record: The 23-degree low temperature in D.C. this morning was the coldest reading in the city since a low of 22 on Feb. 15. With just a few days left in the miserable year that was 2020, that 22-degree reading back in February will quite probably be the annual low for the city, which would make it the warmest annual minimum temperature to date. Don’t try saying that last phrase too many times in a row.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.