Today (Monday): We may awaken to a good deal of cloud cover as a cold front slides through, but we should see increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Cold air is slow to follow the cold front, and highs should still top 50 in many areas. Winds are from the southwest and west at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, and chilly air spills back into the region. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A bright and sunny but cold winter’s day. Highs should climb to around 40. Winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph make it feel several degrees chillier. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The coldest night of the week under clear skies and light winds. Lows range from the upper teens in our colder spots to the mid- to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We hang on to chilly weather on Wednesday, but highs edge a little milder compared with Tuesday, reaching near 45 degrees. Sunny skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon and then turn mostly cloudy at night with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are mild and very unsettled as a storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and bolts toward the Great Lakes. We’ll be on the warm side of this storm with occasional showers and, on Friday, even the possibility of thunderstorms. While it won’t rain all the time, some of it could be heavy. Highs on Thursday rise into the 50s and potentially the 60s on Friday. Lows Thursday night are near 50 and dip back into the 40s on Friday night. Confidence: Medium