Through Tonight: A cold front will push through the area, changing wind direction to the northwest and delivering a new round of chillier air. The front should pass through dry, although a brief increase in cloudiness is possible. Lows will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills of about 20 to 25.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine will dominate once again. If you look outside, it’ll look a lot like today. Don’t make the mistake of stepping out thinking it’ll feel the same, though. Highs will be only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts to around 20 or 25 mph. That’ll probably keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.
