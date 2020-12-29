Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Another sunny day, but the main irritant will be windy weather as winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20-25 mph. These winds will make the highs in the lower 40s feel like the 30s. The air mass will also be very dry with dew points dropping into the teens. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds and lighter winds will be around as temperatures drop to the upper teens in the outer suburbs to the upper 20s in the city. Light winds from the north this evening will go calm overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A few more clouds will be around for partly sunny skies, with temperatures inching slightly higher, into the mid-40s. Light winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts possible. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: It will become cloudy with a chance of a shower late at night as lows will hold in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

New Year’s Eve (Thursday) will feature cloudy skies with scattered showers as temperatures increase into the low to mid-50s. Showers are likely to continue Thursday night and could be moderate to heavy at times as lows range in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

New Year’s Day (Friday) will continue to run cloudy with morning showers and afternoon to evening rain expected. Rain could be heavy at times as highs are again in the low to mid-50s. There will be more rain at times Friday night with lows in the 40s to even low 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium