Through tonight: Clear conditions will persist this evening, but we will see clouds increase into the night. There could be a flurry or quick-hitting snow shower from about midnight through dawn, but probably not amounting to much if so. Lows will be in the mid-20s to around 30.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies will be variably cloudy. It may be that the day ends up bookended by clouds, with the heaviest coverage early and again later as a weak cold front approaches during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be within a few degrees of 40 in most spots. Winds will be from the south near 10 mph, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are low.
Southern California storm: The first notable winter storm of the season hit Southern California on Sunday and Monday. It dropped one to three inches of rain, plus as much as a foot and a half of snow in higher elevations.
It resulted in some beautiful scenes and is undoubtedly exciting to see in the parched state. Hopefully the first of many.
