Today (Wednesday): It’s a chilly start to the day, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s just after sunrise. We’ll see sunny skies early, with clouds moving in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be about where they were yesterday, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be gusty at times from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies will be generally overcast and winds will continue to be a bit gusty (10 to 20+ mph) out of the south/southwest. A few scattered showers are possible in the predawn hours. Temperatures may actually rise a few degrees overnight, with lows generally settling in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers will greet us on the final day of 2020, but should clear by late morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s before an afternoon wind shift levels things off a bit. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: It will be a wet start to the new year, with a steady rain overspreading the region shortly after midnight. It will be a chilly rain as well, with possibly a few sleet pellets mixed in for some spots. Lows in the mid- to upper 30s under a light northeast wind at 5 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

New Year’s Day will be wet. A steady rain should persist for much of the day, generally dropping a half-inch to 1 inch of liquid before all is said and done. Temperatures will struggle to rise above the low 40s as winds continue out of the north-northeast. Confidence: Low-Medium

Rain will persist overnight and into Saturday morning, but things should dry out and start to clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be quite mild, with highs probably topping out in the low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium