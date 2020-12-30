Through Tonight: Clouds will be numerous through the night. There may be a small chance of showers by dawn, especially to the north and west. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds, from the southwest, will be around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): As a front moves through the region, some showers are a good bet. They won’t amount to much, though. They will be most likely to the north and west early, then shifting east through the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 40s in the north and west to the upper 40s in the southeast. Winds, from the north, will become light.
Raindrops will be temporarily gone by midnight as we ring in the new year, with temperatures around the upper 20s in the north and west to the mid-30s in the south and east. Probably near-freezing in the city.
Red sky in morning: There was a winner of a sunrise in the area this morning. Quite a few folks caught it!
