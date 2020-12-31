Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Cloudy skies dominate with some scattered showers pushing in during the afternoon. Highs struggle to do better than the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds are very light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers should quickly taper off in the evening but expect plenty of clouds to greet the New Year. North breezes push lows to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (New Year’s Day): There could be some early morning breaks but clouds quickly close-in. Most showers hold off until the afternoon. Well to the north and west (toward the Shenandoah Valley and northern Maryland), some patchy freezing rain is possible if precipitation moves in during the morning. Most of the rain that falls is light, with amounts only around a quarter inch. Northeast winds are light as a cold “wedge” of high pressure extends from New England into the area. The result is highs only in the upper 30s to lowers 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Most showers taper off in the evening but sprinkles are possible through the night. Temperatures should hold fairly steady overnight with lows mainly in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday is the real wild card. It is notoriously difficult to scour out cold air trapped in the lee of the Appalachians. This is one of those rare times when it looks like the storm moving up into New England will push it out. If successful, partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, if it fails mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Showers quickly surge across the area on Sunday as a storm forms to our south and quickly gathers strength. The system is capable of producing a quick 0.5 to 1.0 inches of rain, most of it falling through early afternoon. Temperatures struggle to climb with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds gradually decrease toward evening with partial clearing overnight. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium