Through Tonight: We might see a few breaks in the clouds, but they’re fleeting. As the clock approaches midnight and we say goodbye to 2020, temperatures are in the mid- and upper 30s locally. Winds are light, with occasional gusts to around 10 mph, if you happen to be outside ringing it in.
There’s a relatively wide range in low temperatures, from upper 20s north and west to mid- and upper 30s south and east. Near freezing in D.C., and north.
Tomorrow (New Year’s Day): It’s not the greatest way to ring in the new year. Clouds are dominant in the morning and rain moves into the area during the midmorning through midday. It should be most widespread into evening. High temperatures seem likely to get stuck in the mid-30s to near 40.
Most spots end up with about a half-inch, give or take a few tenths, by the time it ends tomorrow night.
Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are both low.
