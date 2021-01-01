Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (New Year’s Day): 2021 starts chilly, with quickly increasing clouds and rising rain chances. Raindrops may start mid-morning into midday but steadier rain may wait until later afternoon, adding up to perhaps a half-inch heading into the night. Rain may start as some sleet. Well west and north of town, patchy freezing rain is also possible. Light east winds off the cool ocean help cap our daytime high temperatures in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and periods of steadier rain keep our evening damp, but we should taper to sprinkles and patchy fog near or after midnight. Temperatures may actually rise overnight, from evening 30s to perhaps as “warm” as mid-40s by sunrise. Generally calm winds turn southwesterly before dawn, helping boost temperatures a notch. An additional quarter inch of rain is possible in wettest locations. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Almost warm and more sun than clouds? Looks like this could be the gem of the weekend! Confidence has risen a bit with this forecast, as our storm departs (with any last raindrops and fog clearing quickly), scouring out the cold air. Mid-50s to around 60 degrees is possible for high temperatures! West and southwest winds could gust near 20 mph, which will help temperatures rise to mild conditions for January. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase ahead of more rain that may move in during the early morning hours. Upper 30s to lower 40s are our low temperatures by dawn. Winds are somewhat light and variable but could get slightly gustier before dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: May be cloudy and rainy, as overnight rains that developed in the early morning hours continue. A storm is expected to form to our south and strengthen. We’ll keep you posted on timing and rain amounts but it could be a quick inch of rain in the wettest spots. Driest spots may see less than a quarter inch. Mid-40s may be the highest we get. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Final raindrops should pull out of the region by mid-evening. Skies slowly clear into partly cloudy conditions as we get past late evening hours. Low temperatures bottom out in the 30s, region-wide. Confidence: Medium