Meet the Gang

Kevin Ambrose — Senior writer and photographer

Kevin Ambrose is the author of several weather books and two books about the Knickerbocker Snowstorm and related theater disaster. In addition, Ambrose is a professional photographer and local storm chaser specializing in photography of thunderstorms, snowstorms, cherry blossoms, sunrise and sunsets, and fireworks. He holds a BS in computer science from the University of Virginia and works as an account executive for Adobe. Ambrose’s interests include weather forecasting, history, archaeology and running. Ambrose, his wife, Elisa, and their three dogs live in Northern Virginia. His photography and books can be found at his website, DCStormChaser.com.

Becky Bolinger — Meteorologist/writer

Becky Bolinger lives in northern Colorado, where she’s the assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center with Colorado State University. Like so many meteorologists, Bolinger had a love for storms as a child, and she pursued a meteorology degree at Metropolitan State University of Denver. But while everyone else in her classes were focusing on forecasting, she found herself looking at records and averages. Since then, her focus has been in climate. She got her master’s degree at Florida State University with the Florida state climatologist, worked as a research climatologist for the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, and then got her PhD at Colorado State University with the Colorado state climatologist as her co-adviser.

Jeremy Deaton — Writer

Jeremy Deaton (@deaton_jeremy) writes about climate, science and the environment. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Nation, the Guardian, Popular Science, Scientific American, Fast Company and NBC News. He is the managing editor of Yale Environment 360, an online environmental magazine based at Yale University. In a past life, Deaton earned his living playing trumpet, touring nationally and internationally with the Broadway shows “Blast,” “South Pacific” and “Shrek: The Musical,” as well as the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in media and public affairs from George Washington University, where he was the recipient of the Larry King Endowment Fellowship.

Jim Duncan — Meteorologist/writer

Jim Duncan’s (@JimDuncanRVA) fascination with weather is rooted to his love of snow and winter storms from growing up in Upstate New York, where he earned his BA in mathematics from LeMoyne College in Syracuse and MS in Atmospheric Science from SUNY Albany. Following his dream to forecast the weather in snowy climes, he moved south (oops) to Greenville, N.C. upon graduation, working as broadcast meteorologist for WNCT-TV in 1980. A year later he was hired as the chief meteorologist for WWBT-TV in Richmond Virginia, a position held for 40 years before retiring in 2021. A career-long member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), Jim now runs his consulting company, Jim Duncan, LLC, serving clients in media, education and business.

Jacob Feuerstein — Writer

Jacob Feuerstein (@jacob_feuer) is a junior in atmospheric science at Cornell University. Originally from just north of New Haven, Connecticut, he became fascinated with the atmosphere after a 2013 nor’easter dumped 38″ of snow at his house. He loves weather history and data, an interest that colors the way he forecasts and writes, and admires the beautiful interactions of large-scale features that drive storms. Outside of schoolwork, he is a NOAA Hollings scholar and a student volunteer with the National Weather Service at Binghamton, New York. When not thinking about the weather, Jacob can probably be found hiking, biking, or watching Cornell win in ice hockey.

Bob Henson — Meteorologist/writer

Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) was pulled into a lifelong fascination with weather by the rampaging severe thunderstorms of his hometown, Oklahoma City. Henson earned an area-major BA at Rice University in meteorology and psychology, followed by an MA in journalism at the University of Oklahoma, with extensive graduate work in meteorology. From 1990 to 2015, Henson was a writer and editor at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo. At UCAR/NCAR, he helped create the Walter Orr Roberts Weather Trail. He then spent five years at the Weather Company, co-producing the Category 6 blog for Weather Underground with hurricane scientist Jeff Masters.

A contributing editor at Weatherwise magazine, Henson is the author of “The Thinking Person’s Guide to Climate Change” and “Weather on the Air: A History of Broadcast Meteorology,” both published by the American Meteorological Society, and co-author with C. Donald Ahrens of the textbook “Meteorology Today.”

Kerrin Jeromin — Meteorologist/writer

Kerrin Jeromin is a meteorologist and science communications strategist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and is a certified broadcast meteorologist, as designated by the American Meteorological Society. Jeromin grew up watching those classic nor’easters in Vermont, then would go on to forecast weather and climate events across the United States and Caribbean through her work in broadcasting. Jeromin has worked at WFFF/WVNY in Burlington, Vt.; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and WeatherNation TV in Denver, and also forecasts for SnoCountry Mountain Report. Jeromin received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont.

Diana Leonard — Writer

Diana Leonard (@HazardWriter) is a science writer covering natural hazards, weather and climate change, and frequently writes about wildfires in the Western United States. She holds MA and PhD degrees in geography from the University of California at Berkeley, where she researched severe thunderstorm and tornado climatology. She also has a BS degree in environmental sciences from the University of Pittsburgh. A longtime California resident, she grew up in Pittsburgh (Go Steelers!) and now lives in San Diego with her husband and two boys.

Kay Nolan — Writer

Kay Nolan (@kaynolan_write) is a longtime reporter for daily newspapers and a respected national news publications. She enjoys writing about scientific research, medical and health issues, public policy, business and education in a way that is accurate and truly informative, while at the same time easy for readers to understand. One of her strengths is identifying and describing the cultural and social aspects of science-related topics and also reporting on diversity issues with sensitivity and depth.

