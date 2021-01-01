Meet the Gang

Capital Weather Gang

By Washington Post Staff
January 1, 2021
Team leaders

Jason Samenow — Chief meteorologist, weather editor

Jason Samenow (@jsamenow) is The Washington Post’s weather editor. He founded CapitalWeather.com in early 2004, one of the first professional weather blogs on the Internet. It was absorbed by The Post in 2008, and became the Capital Weather Gang, which he has since led. A native Washingtonian, Samenow has been a weather enthusiast since age 10 (1987). Before graduating from high school, he interned for NBC4 chief meteorologist Bob Ryan. At the University of Virginia, he earned a degree in environmental science, focusing in atmospheric science. He went on to earn a master’s degree in atmospheric science at the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 2000.

From 2000 to September 2010, he worked as a climate change science analyst for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, monitoring, analyzing and communicating the science of climate change. Samenow is a past chairman of the D.C. Chapter of the American Meteorological Society and a Weather and Society Integrated Studies fellow. He also holds the National Weather Association Digital Seal of Approval. He lives with his wife and two children in D.C.

Kasha Patel — Deputy weather editor

Kasha Patel (@KashaPatel) is the deputy weather editor for the Capital Weather Gang, covering weather, climate and the environment. Before joining The Post, she produced news stories, videos and features about Earth sciences, climate change and satellite research for NASA. She specialized in topics at the intersection of the environment and public health, such as tracking infectious-disease outbreaks from space.

Patel also has significant on-screen experience, appearing on the Weather Channel and BBC, among others. She hosted an award-winning miniseries on NASA TV highlighting Earth science field research. She was previously the host of the Undark science magazine’s podcast.

Matthew Cappucci — Meteorologist

Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) is a meteorologist for the Capital Weather Gang. He earned a BA in atmospheric sciences from Harvard University in 2019, and has contributed to The Washington Post since he was 18. When he was 14, Cappucci became the youngest presenter at the American Meteorological Society, where he delivered an abstract on “outflow boundary-related waterspouts.” When not in the office, Cappucci can be found staring at the sky, hopping aboard an airplane or chasing the next storm.

Dan Stillman — Lead meteorologist

Weather and Washington are two of Dan Stillman’s (@stillmand) greatest passions. The excitement of snow days and two-hour delays are what first got him hooked on tracking lows and highs across the country. After graduating from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Md., he went on to earn a BS in atmospheric, oceanic and space sciences from the University of Michigan (and like most Michigan grads is still obsessed with everything Wolverines), and a master’s degree in meteorology from Texas A&M University. He also has a background in journalism and enjoys combining his love for weather with his writing skills. Stillman has been published in The Washington Post, Weatherwise Magazine and elsewhere, and served as editor for NBC4 chief meteorologist Bob Ryan’s 2005 Almanac and Guide for the Weatherwise. He is also a Weather and Society Integrated Studies fellow.

Ian Livingston — Information lead, forecaster

Ian Livingston (@islivingston) has resided in Washington since early 2006, having moved to the area shortly after finishing college in New England. While residing in Connecticut, Livingston saw his first nor’easter and was first trained as an National Weather Service spotter. His education in meteorology has been ongoing since first marveling at snow falling on his childhood home in the Southern California desert. Focusing on data analysis and extreme weather, he has been forecasting rain, wintry mix and sun in the Washington region since 2008. He also helped develop and run several successful weather-based websites over the past few decades, including ustornadoes.com, where he remains active.

A. Camden Walker — Engagement lead, meteorologist

As a youngster, A. Camden Walker (@camdenwalker) found looking upward at the atmosphere to be an enthralling experience. It hasn’t stopped. Walker has a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Virginia. To be a better educator, he earned a multimedia journalism certificate from the University of Maryland in 2015. Walker previously spent time in Atlanta interning and going through on-air training at the Weather Channel. He now has long lived in Washington, because the city is in his family’s blood and it continues to resonate with him. He’ll also admit to the city’s perfect positioning on the North American continent, giving it an exciting mix of mid-latitude weather.

Daily forecasters

Greg Porter — Meteorologist (weekend P.M. updates)

Greg Porter (@gregporter_wx) has been a weather nerd pretty much from birth. As a child, he started a weather watchers group with neighborhood children, albeit on a small dead-end street. He still monitors the weather station he installed on the roof of his parents’ house. Porter’s passion for meteorology continued to grow throughout the years, leading him to the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology followed by a Master of Science degree in meteorology from the University of Maryland. Regardless of how many degrees or experiences Porter receives in the field of meteorology, his father will always insist his own snowfall forecast is correct.

Molly Robey — Meteorologist (Sunday)

Molly Robey’s (@MollyK24) passion for weather and effectively communicating severe weather events began after riding out Hurricane Charley in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2004. Molly followed her dreams to become an on-air meteorologist by attending Pennsylvania State University where she earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism. While starting her career at AccuWeather in State College, Molly earned her M.S. in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Molly went on to work at WJLA ABC7/NewsChannel 8 in Washington, D.C. During her time at WJLA, she fell in love with the charming Cherry Blossom season. Molly currently works in media relations for Loyola University Maryland and freelances in television—most recently for her hometown of WPXI in Pittsburgh. In her free time, Molly enjoys evening walks with her son and husband, swimming, and gardening.

Matt Rogers — Meteorologist (Tuesday)

Matt Rogers is a meteorologist and Washington resident. He is president and co-founder of the Commodity Weather Group in Bethesda, Md., which focuses on weather risks for the energy and agriculture sectors. Rogers was previously the director of weather for MDA EarthSat Weather in Rockville, Md., and he has consulted for the energy sector for over 20 years. Rogers earned a BS in meteorology from Pennsylvania State University in 1994 and an MBA from George Mason University in 2001. Like most meteorologists, his passion for weather started extremely early in life and has never let go.

David Streit — Meteorologist (Thursday)

David Streit is a 1978 graduate of the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and atmospheric sciences, and he is a 1981 graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a Master of Science degree in meteorology. Streit’s roles at MDA EarthSat included manager of agricultural weather services and head of European energy and agricultural services. Before MDA EarthSat, Streit used his weather background to develop commodity trading strategies for EF Hutton in New York City beginning in 1981. In 2009, Streit was one of five co-founders to establish the rapidly growing Commodity Weather Group in Bethesda, Md. Streit has spoken throughout the United States and Europe, discussing research topics that analyze the effects of weather as well as energy and agricultural commodities.

Experts

Jeffrey Halverson — Severe weather expert

Jeff Halverson grew up in the Mid-Atlantic region and became attuned to the vagaries of our weather and climate at a very early age. He received his PhD in environmental science at the University of Virginia in 1994, then assumed a postdoc under venerable weather scientist Joanne Simpson at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He is a professor at University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) where he teaches courses on meteorology, severe storms, natural hazards and climate change. He and his team of graduate students investigate severe storms, including hurricanes, derechos and societal aspects of severe storm warnings. Halverson has written nearly 50 scientific publications and has appeared in science documentaries aired by NOVA, National Geographic and the Discovery Channel. He has been a columnist and assistant editor for Weatherwise Magazine since 2002. Halverson’s favorite type of storm is a hurricane undergoing extratropical transition in the Mid-Atlantic … but he also loves a big snowstorm.

Wes Junker — Winter weather expert

Wes Junker was born and raised in the Washington metro area. He first became interested in weather before he was 10 years old because of his love of snow. He has degree in physics from Lenoir Rhyne College and attended Pennsylvania State University as a graduate student in meteorology. He worked for over 30 years as an operational meteorologist mostly at the National Weather Service’s Hydrometeorological Prediction Center. He is an American Meteorological Society fellow, is a past chairman of the AMS Weather Analysis and Forecasting Committee and was president of the National Weather Association. Junker has received a number of awards from the National Weather Association, the AMS and NOAA, including the NWA Theodore Fujita Research Achievement Award in 2002 and the AMS Award for Exceptional Specific Prediction for his forecast of the record Midwest snowstorm of Oct. 18 and 19, 1989. Since his retirement, he has continued his interest in meteorology, occasionally posting on the American Weather discussion forums.

Writers and photographers

Kevin Ambrose — Senior writer and photographer

Kevin Ambrose is the author of several weather books and two books about the Knickerbocker Snowstorm and related theater disaster. In addition, Ambrose is a professional photographer and local storm chaser specializing in photography of thunderstorms, snowstorms, cherry blossoms, sunrise and sunsets, and fireworks. He holds a BS in computer science from the University of Virginia and works as an account executive for Adobe. Ambrose’s interests include weather forecasting, history, archaeology and running. Ambrose, his wife, Elisa, and their three dogs live in Northern Virginia. His photography and books can be found at his website, DCStormChaser.com.

Becky Bolinger — Meteorologist/writer

Becky Bolinger lives in northern Colorado, where she’s the assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center with Colorado State University. Like so many meteorologists, Bolinger had a love for storms as a child, and she pursued a meteorology degree at Metropolitan State University of Denver. But while everyone else in her classes were focusing on forecasting, she found herself looking at records and averages. Since then, her focus has been in climate. She got her master’s degree at Florida State University with the Florida state climatologist, worked as a research climatologist for the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, and then got her PhD at Colorado State University with the Colorado state climatologist as her co-adviser.

Jeremy Deaton — Writer

Jeremy Deaton (@deaton_jeremy) writes about climate, science and the environment. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Nation, the Guardian, Popular Science, Scientific American, Fast Company and NBC News. He is the managing editor of Yale Environment 360, an online environmental magazine based at Yale University. In a past life, Deaton earned his living playing trumpet, touring nationally and internationally with the Broadway shows “Blast,” “South Pacific” and “Shrek: The Musical,” as well as the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in media and public affairs from George Washington University, where he was the recipient of the Larry King Endowment Fellowship.

Jim Duncan — Meteorologist/writer

Jim Duncan’s (@JimDuncanRVA) fascination with weather is rooted to his love of snow and winter storms from growing up in Upstate New York, where he earned his BA in mathematics from LeMoyne College in Syracuse and MS in Atmospheric Science from SUNY Albany. Following his dream to forecast the weather in snowy climes, he moved south (oops) to Greenville, N.C. upon graduation, working as broadcast meteorologist for WNCT-TV in 1980. A year later he was hired as the chief meteorologist for WWBT-TV in Richmond Virginia, a position held for 40 years before retiring in 2021. A career-long member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), Jim now runs his consulting company, Jim Duncan, LLC, serving clients in media, education and business.

Jacob Feuerstein — Writer

Jacob Feuerstein (@jacob_feuer) is a junior in atmospheric science at Cornell University. Originally from just north of New Haven, Connecticut, he became fascinated with the atmosphere after a 2013 nor’easter dumped 38″ of snow at his house. He loves weather history and data, an interest that colors the way he forecasts and writes, and admires the beautiful interactions of large-scale features that drive storms. Outside of schoolwork, he is a NOAA Hollings scholar and a student volunteer with the National Weather Service at Binghamton, New York. When not thinking about the weather, Jacob can probably be found hiking, biking, or watching Cornell win in ice hockey.

Bob Henson — Meteorologist/writer

Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) was pulled into a lifelong fascination with weather by the rampaging severe thunderstorms of his hometown, Oklahoma City. Henson earned an area-major BA at Rice University in meteorology and psychology, followed by an MA in journalism at the University of Oklahoma, with extensive graduate work in meteorology. From 1990 to 2015, Henson was a writer and editor at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo. At UCAR/NCAR, he helped create the Walter Orr Roberts Weather Trail. He then spent five years at the Weather Company, co-producing the Category 6 blog for Weather Underground with hurricane scientist Jeff Masters.

A contributing editor at Weatherwise magazine, Henson is the author of “The Thinking Person’s Guide to Climate Change” and “Weather on the Air: A History of Broadcast Meteorology,” both published by the American Meteorological Society, and co-author with C. Donald Ahrens of the textbook “Meteorology Today.”

Kerrin Jeromin — Meteorologist/writer

Kerrin Jeromin is a meteorologist and science communications strategist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and is a certified broadcast meteorologist, as designated by the American Meteorological Society. Jeromin grew up watching those classic nor’easters in Vermont, then would go on to forecast weather and climate events across the United States and Caribbean through her work in broadcasting. Jeromin has worked at WFFF/WVNY in Burlington, Vt.; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and WeatherNation TV in Denver, and also forecasts for SnoCountry Mountain Report. Jeromin received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont.

Diana Leonard — Writer

Diana Leonard (@HazardWriter) is a science writer covering natural hazards, weather and climate change, and frequently writes about wildfires in the Western United States. She holds MA and PhD degrees in geography from the University of California at Berkeley, where she researched severe thunderstorm and tornado climatology. She also has a BS degree in environmental sciences from the University of Pittsburgh. A longtime California resident, she grew up in Pittsburgh (Go Steelers!) and now lives in San Diego with her husband and two boys.

Kay Nolan — Writer

Kay Nolan (@kaynolan_write) is a longtime reporter for daily newspapers and a respected national news publications. She enjoys writing about scientific research, medical and health issues, public policy, business and education in a way that is accurate and truly informative, while at the same time easy for readers to understand. One of her strengths is identifying and describing the cultural and social aspects of science-related topics and also reporting on diversity issues with sensitivity and depth.

Maddie Stone — Writer

Maddie Stone (@themadstone) is a freelance science writer covering climate change, the environment, natural hazards and more. Previously, she was a science writer and editor at the technology website Gizmodo, where she went on to found Earther, a climate-change-focused vertical. She has a passion for overlooked stories, people and places, and for exploring how the natural environment interacts with everything else in our lives, from technology to pop culture. She holds a BA in biology from Cornell University and a PhD in Earth and environmental science from the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied how carbon is stored and cycled through soils in tropical rainforests. Stone lives in Philadelphia with her husband, although they frequently skip town in the summer to go hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Occasional contributors

Mike Branom — Writer

Mike Branom (@mbranom) is a freelance writer who has covered weather/climate stories for the Associated Press, newspapers and Weatherwise magazine. Branom became interested in weather issues on Friday, Aug. 13, 2004, after weather took an interest in him — when Hurricane Charley brought winds exceeding 90 mph to Central Florida, he was AP’s reporter on the scene in Orlando. That event prompted the National Weather Service office in Melbourne, Fla. to sound the alarm through an unprecedented tornado warning. Branom is a graduate of Arizona State University, and he was working in a Phoenix parking lot on June 26, 1990, when the city hit an all-time high temperature of 122 degrees. He rafts atmospheric rivers in Pasadena, Calif.

Justin Grieser — Writer

Justin Grieser (@justingrieser) is a D.C.-area native whose fascination with weather and climate patterns has largely been a self-taught hobby. Born and raised in Alexandria, Va., he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia with a double major in linguistics and French. In addition to his self-taught background in meteorology, Grieser has completed coursework on climate systems and severe weather at George Mason University. Fluent in German, French and several other languages, Grieser aspires to combine his passion for both the natural and social sciences in a policy-oriented line of work.

John Hopewell — Earth science specialist/writer

John Hopewell (@jwhopewell) has been fascinated by the weather for as long as he can remember. In the third grade, he persuaded his parents to get him a subscription to USA Today just for the colorful full-page weather spreads. After earning a BS in physical geography at Montana State University, he spent a winter as a weather observer in training at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire. That led to a three-year stint with the National Center for Atmospheric Research at the Research Applications lab in Boulder, Colo. In 2002, he moved to the Netherlands to pursue his master’s degree focusing on environment and development at the University of Amsterdam. He teaches Earth science in Fairfax County, Va. Hopewell is a Skywarn spotter and personal forecaster for family and friends.

Joe Kunches — Space weather expert

Joe Kunches became interested in space when, as a grade-schooler in St. Charles, Ill., he heard NASA’s John “Shorty” Powers describe the Mercury launches over the school PA system. His sights were set on becoming an astronaut. After receiving a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Notre Dame, it became clear that limited visual acuity would end the astronaut idea. But in the Skylab era, he was fortunate, as a NOAA Corps officer, to work as a space weather forecaster at Johnson Space Center, briefing the scientists with their first suite of solar telescopes that flew above the atmosphere. Following an MBS from the University of Colorado at Boulder, he continued to pursue space weather while first as the lead forecaster and then the chief of operations at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, spanning over five solar cycles. He is now working for AvMet Applications, supporting the Federal Aviation Administration in development of space weather advisories for the International Civil Aviation Organization of the United Nations. He lives with his wife, Linda, in Niwot, Colo.

Brian McNoldy — Hurricane expert

Brian McNoldy (@bmcnoldy) was born and raised in Reading, Pa., where his interest in weather was sparked at age 7 by the big nor’easter snowstorm of February 1983, and then further piqued by Hurricane Gloria in September 1985. He earned his BA in physics and astronomy from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa., in 1998; held an internship at NASA Goddard in Greenbelt, Md., in the summer of 1997; and then went on to complete his MS in atmospheric science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., in 2001. He spent the next 10 years working at CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science conducting research on a multitude of tropical cyclone topics. McNoldy has maintained his own blog on tropical Atlantic activity since 1996, and he was selected as one of four hurricane experts for the New York Times blog from 2007 to 2010. In 2012, McNoldy took a position at the University of Miami’s world-renowned Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to continue his career in tropical cyclone research. His website hosted at RSMAS is also quite popular during hurricane season.

Kevin Myatt — Writer

Kevin Myatt (@kevinmyattwx) has written the Weather Journal column for the Roanoke Times since 2003 and the weather blog for the newspaper’s website, roanoke.com, since 2006. Myatt has helped lead storm chase trips to the Plains states for Virginia Tech meteorology students since 2005 and edited the book “Hurricanes and the Middle Atlantic States” by Rick Schwartz. A journalism graduate of Arkansas State University and a past sportswriter, news reporter and managing editor in Arkansas, Myatt moved to Roanoke in 1999 and often serves as night editor for the Roanoke Times. He likes to don snowshoes when the opportunity arises, such as spending his 50th birthday in 2020 hiking through snow squalls in West Virginia’s high country.

Matt Ross — Seasonal forecaster

Matt Ross has been interested in weather since early childhood, including a specific fascination with snowstorms and extreme weather events. Although he passed on a career as a meteorologist, his enthusiasm for both weather and statistics, particularly related to the D.C. area’s local climate, continues to strengthen as he gets older. Frustrated with the region’s lack of snow, Ross has been known to chase after the white stuff, including recent trips to northern New England and the Tug Hill region of New York during major snow events. Of particular interest to him is the study of analogues, or past weather data as a means of predicting long-range seasonal patterns.