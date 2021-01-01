For anyone who is familiar with skiing in the Mid-Atlantic they know cold and snowy conditions don’t sustain all winter like they do out West, high in the Rocky Mountains. It gets above freezing. It rains. And that’s what we are facing for the next week or so.

But don’t fret, while skiing in an icy rain is not ideal, the good news is the resorts prepared and made a ton of snow over the last couple of weeks. No doubt a run or lift may close but it will be temporary. We still have the peak of winter weather ahead of us and there are signs the pattern will flip to a colder, snowier one by mid-January.

The latest conditions

For those wondering why there isn’t data in the above table on snow base depth and snow conditions for Liberty, Roundtop or Whitetail, it is due to a computer glitch, according to Anne Weimer, general manager with the Pennsylvania Vail Resorts. They have new websites that they are still debugging, which also includes reactivating the webcams at Liberty and Roundtop. Stay tuned.

Lastly, Blue Knob is closed Friday but will reopen Saturday.

Weekend forecast

The icy rain exits by Saturday, which should feature partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. On Sunday, some light rain visits the front range resorts while a light mix of snow, sleet and rain could fall in the high country.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs 40 to 45.

Sunday: Patchy light wintry mix, with morning lows 25 to 30 and highs near 35.

Front range resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with morning lows near 32 and mild afternoon highs around 50.