Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Some fog is around this morning as warmer air rushes into the area. It should break with time and then we’re left with a rather pleasant day. Skies are partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase as the next storm system approaches the area. We should tend to stay dry through much of the night, although rain may be moving in during the pre-dawn hours. Lows are in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): We see rain on and off during the day. For now, it doesn’t seem like it will be all that intense, but more of a nuisance. Highs are near 40, with winds picking up out of the north. If the storm offshore does back in any closer to the coast it may be a bit more impactful. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain ends in the evening, if not prior, and clouds break. Temperatures make it to the low and mid-30s for lows, with most spots outside the Beltway probably near or below freezing. Breezes from the northwest are a good bet. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We should see at least periodic sunshine Monday in between waves of storms riding the jet stream. Highs aren’t too far from normal, or mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

An active pattern sends us another impulse for Tuesday. For now it doesn’t seem to have much room to develop, but it could certainly spark some snow showers given cold air aloft. High temperatures are in a near 40 to mid-40s for highs, so it wouldn’t seem there’s much risk for stickage if anything falls. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.