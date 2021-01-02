Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will continue to build through the evening, and temperatures will slowly fall as well. Light rain will overspread the area after 2 a.m. It will be a chilly rain, as low temperatures will range from 34 to 38 degrees. Winds will be out of the east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Light rain in the morning will become more scattered and showery in nature as the day progresses. Hit-or-miss showers will continue for much of the day and temperatures will be chilly, with highs topping out in the low 40s. Precipitation ends late tomorrow afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and lows ranging from 30 to 34 degrees.
Fun near the sun: Did you happen to notice the sun was a little closer today? If you did, you’re probably lying, but you would be technically correct! Today marked the Earth’s closest pass to that glorious star at the center of our solar system for 2021, cruising by at a cool 91,400,000 miles away. Of course, it’s the tilt or orientation of our planet that causes our season flux from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere. But it is admittedly a bit ironic that our closest pass to the sun happens in the dead of winter.
