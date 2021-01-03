Express forecast

Today: Early rain, then occasional drizzle/light showers. Temps: Around 35-40.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, drying out. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Partial sun, not as cold. Highs: Mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Welp, unfortunately we’re in for a raw and occasionally damp day. Fortunately however, we turn brighter to start the week and not quite as chilly, with several days of seasonable highs in the 40s, and somewhat of a persistent breeze because that’s how winter usually goes around here.

Today (Sunday): The steady rain moves off to the east early this morning as low pressure tracks offshore. But we should see occasional drizzle or light showers throughout the day, Temperatures are mainly steady in the mid-30s to near 40, though could stay closer to freezing in Carroll, Frederick, and western Loudoun counties, where pockets of freezing rain are possible (especially at elevations of 1,000 feet and above). Otherwise we’ve got plenty of low clouds and a light but steady breeze from the northeast and north to complete the dreary setup. Not a bad day to stay inside and rest-up before most get back to work tomorrow. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any drizzle or light showers should dissipate after 6 p.m. or so, as light winds from the northwest usher in some drier air this evening and overnight. We may see a few breaks in the clouds, but overall we’re mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible toward morning. The drier air isn’t particularly cold, so we’ll see lows holding in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure stays too far to our west to fully clear out our skies. But partial sun should be enough to push highs to the mid-40s, with a bit of a breeze from the northwest making it feel slightly cooler than that. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain partly cloudy through the evening and overnight. Temperatures bottom out in the low-to-mid 30s again with light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies turn mostly cloudy again Tuesday as an upper-level area of low pressure swings through. That should kick up a breeze from the northwest and perhaps a few flurries or a snow shower. Highs should reach the low-to-mid 40s, but the breeze keeps it feeling the like the upper 30s most of the day. Skies trend clearer Tuesday night with breezy winds from the northwest and lows once again in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

If there’s a day to manage partly to mostly sunny conditions, Wednesday is it with high pressure nudging closer. Still, expect some clouds from time to time and some more gusty breezes as well, with highs in the mid-40s or so. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

