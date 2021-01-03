Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Spotty showers and drizzle will continue through the evening hours, eventually shutting off after midnight. Skies will slowly clear out overnight, and temperatures will fall into the low 30s across the region, with a light northwest wind at five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Early-morning clouds will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near the seasonal average for this time of year, settling in the low 40s. Northwest winds at five to 10 mph will keep a nice chill in the air, too. Partly cloudy and seasonably cold again at night, with lows right around the freezing mark.
Bonkers ocean-effect snow in Japan: There have been some massive snowfall totals in the mountains of Japan over the past few days. Several ski resorts have reported up to 40 inches of snowfall in just 72 hours. And one particularly snowy area (Geto Kogen) has received upward of seven feet! Send some of that stuff our way, right?
