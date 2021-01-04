Through Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening. We could see skies break at least a bit later at night, but clouds will be numerous overall. A couple of flurries or a snow shower are possible by late night. Lows will end up in a near-30 to mid-30s range. Winds will be light from the north and northwest.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): With a lot of cold air aloft, skies will again be rather cloudy. Some mood-enhancing snowflakes will be possible in the morning, turning more toward sprinkles or rain showers later. But there shouldn’t be much concern given highs will be in the near 40 to low 40s zone. Winds will be from the northwest around five mph with gusts near 10 mph.

Where’s the snow at? We’re still waiting for our first official accumulation of snow in the city, although many parts of the area did see at least a little in December. Nonetheless, the average first accumulation of the season for the city is Dec. 21, so we continue to march past that mark. By this date, the most recent 30-year average would suggest we should have seen about two inches.