Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover, but some intervals of sun are possible. It’s a chilly winter day with highs around 40 degrees. A passing snow flurry isn’t entirely out of the question in the afternoon, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies during the evening and perhaps a flurry before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It’s cold, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Much like today, skies are cloudier than not, particularly during the afternoon, when snow or rain showers cannot be ruled out (20 percent chance). Highs are near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening become partly cloudy toward morning. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday feature lots of sunshine and chilly weather. Highs both days are in the low to mid-40s, with lows at night in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A storm system developing in the South may approach the Mid-Atlantic during the second half of Friday. It could turn up the Mid-Atlantic coast, bringing snow or rain, but it could also head out to sea, leaving us dry. We’ll have more details as Friday draws closer. Highs should be near 40 and lows near 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

Any storminess Friday into Friday night should exit in time for the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, we should be partly to mostly sunny and dry, with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.