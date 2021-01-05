Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy conditions with a chance for light showers or a few flurries. The best chance to see some conversational flakes instead of rain drops is in the northern to western suburbs. Temperatures lift from the 30s to highs in the low to mid-40s, with light winds from the north around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue with an evening sprinkle or flurry chance as lows drop to the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to the mid-30s in the city. Light breezes from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies still greet us in the morning, but patience may be rewarded by midday and afternoon as partly to mostly sunny skies should break out. Highs range through the mid-40s. Winds pick up from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts 20 to 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and a bit colder, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday should be our best day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s. Clouds increase Thursday night as lows fall back to the 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday should see cloudy skies again as a storm system passes to our south. There is a small chance that the low-pressure area could move closer to our area for precipitation (rain/snow), but as of right now, the feature should stay far enough south to keep us dry as highs hit the low 40s. Friday night also runs cloudy, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

As we move into the weekend, Saturday could start with a few clouds before the sun breaks through for mostly sunny conditions, as highs hit the low to mid-40s. Saturday night should be mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s again for lows. Sunday is also looking sunnier, with temperatures again in the low to mid-40s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a scale of 0 to 10.