Through Tonight: Clouds begin to break this evening, and any remnant showers end. It could be a slow process to clear through the night, but we trend toward few clouds by dawn. Lows range from the upper 20s to a bit above freezing. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine is back. We could use some after all the clouds recently. There may be occasional cloudier moments, but they are fleeting. Highs reach the mid or upper 40s most spots. Winds are notable from the northwest, with gusts around 25 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Let there be light: Per timeanddate.com, today is our first 5 p.m. or later sunset since Nov. 7. Today’s sunset is 15 minutes later than the earliest of the year. By the end of the month, the sun is setting just shy of 5:30 p.m. Since the winter solstice, we’ve gained about seven minutes of daylight overall.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.