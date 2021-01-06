AD

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures rise through the 30s this morning and, much like yesterday, we’re headed for the low to mid-40s this afternoon. A couple of key differences from yesterday, which may tend to balance each other out: 1) More sunshine. In fact, we should be mostly to partly sunny, so that helps with the vitamin D. But any warming effect is countered by: 2) More wind, blowing from the northwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish to around 10 mph or less from the northwest, as we settle into a fairly standard early-January night. Skies are partly cloudy with lows dipping to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Combine the best qualities from yesterday (sunshine) and Tuesday (lighter winds), and you’ve got today! Highs reach only the mid-40s but feel better with high pressure providing mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: We may see Increasing clouds as high pressure retreats. Otherwise, winds remain light as lows drop back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Models continue to track a storm system south and east of our area Friday into Friday night. That means we should stay mostly dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies, unless the storm track shifts a bit farther north than expected, with Friday highs in the low 40s and light winds. Friday night lows fall to the upper 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

The weekend doesn’t look too bad, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs both days in the 40s. We might have a bit of a breeze Saturday, with lighter winds Sunday. Saturday night lows bottom in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

