Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will tend to clear overnight; it could be slow. Temperatures will reach the near-30-to-low-30s range in most spots, somewhat uniform, given those clouds. Winds will diminish somewhat, but gusts to around 25 mph out of the northwest remain possible.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Gray skies may continue early, but we should see a lot more sunshine than today, hopefully! Highs will reach the mid-40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Where’s the weather? Fortunately, it was pretty quiet across the country today when it comes to weather. It might be hard to focus if there was a big storm. Then again, a big snowstorm here could have been nice.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.