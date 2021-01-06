Meteorologists were also tracking an additional chance of snow that could materialize early next week as far south as Texas and Louisiana, though confidence is low in the uncertain scenario.

Snow likely in Ozarks, parts of Tennessee and Virginia

The first system to watch was rolling across the Plains states early Wednesday, a cold front stretching from near Dallas to Oklahoma City to east-central Kansas. The slow-moving boundary accompanied a pocket of upper-level cold air and spin that will enhance rising motion along its leading edge.

That had left a band of showers and embedded thunderstorms riding north from eastern Texas and western Louisiana into parts of eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas; light precipitation extended north through Kansas City, ending as a brief burst of snow in southeastern Nebraska.

As low pressure intensifies Wednesday evening, much of arriving moisture may fall as snow in the Ozark Plateau in northern Arkansas, with the heaviest coming down Wednesday evening through midmorning Thursday. The National Weather Service has hoisted winter storm warnings for the higher elevations of northwestern Arkansas, where up to half a foot may fall in altitudes above 2,000 feet north of Interstate 40.

A soaking rain is expected farther south across eastern Texas, Louisiana and southern Arkansas, including in Shreveport, La., where a few 3-to-5-inch totals can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, a couple of strong thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes are possible between the greater Houston area east into the Golden Triangle — including the cities of Beaumont, Port Arthur and Lake Charles. That’s where the tail end of the cold front may kick up a few rotating thunderstorms.

Flakes to potentially fly in Music City

On Thursday, the low pressure system will swing through Mississippi and Alabama, bringing some gusty downpours. Moisture wrapping around into the cold air north of the system will fall as snow though, affecting Nashville on Thursday night and early Friday.

Although accumulation isn’t expected in Music City, portions of middle and eastern Tennessee could wind up with a dusting to 2 inches, the greatest totals expected east. An inch or two is likely in Chattanooga.

A dusting is also possible into Friday morning across the Appalachian foothills of northern Georgia, where overnight temperatures in the 30s will support frozen precipitation before temperatures warm during the daylight hours Friday. There’s a nonzero chance a few flakes could fly in the northern Atlanta suburbs.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is looking increasingly likely during the daylight hours Friday along the Tennessee-North Carolina border and east into the higher elevations of the Piedmont, with several inches possible. The rain-snow line will likely collapse east with time, but is unlikely to reach the coast. Southwest Virginia may wind up with some snowfall too, but any precipitation will likely remain suppressed well south of the nation’s capital.

Another system to watch

After a tranquil weekend, attention then turns to a second system poised to develop. It’s associated with an upper-level pocket of energy that will bring appreciable precipitation as it moves ashore in the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Afterward, the low will dive southeast, intensifying near the Four Corners region over the weekend before crossing the southern Plains late Sunday into Monday.

It is likely that a swath of snow will follow the system out of Colorado, New Mexico and Texas’s Hill Country. The main source of uncertainty at this point is exactly how far south the parent low pressure system swings.

Some models depict it visiting the Gulf Coast at the mouth of the Sabine River, bringing a dash of snow to central and eastern Texas and even the northern parishes of Louisiana. Places such as Austin, Dallas and Lufkin, Tex., Alexandria, La., and Shreveport, and even Jackson, Miss., would have to watch closely for that possibility.

Other models indicate a greater likelihood the system will lose gumption as it traverses the Lone Star State, with snow chances drying up east of Interstate 35 in Texas.

Down the road, the low pressure system could work to spur some meteorological unrest and wintry weather along parts of the East Coast, coinciding with a pattern change that will prove more favorable for snow along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.