The $70 million funding bid over five years failed due to flaws in NCAR’s proposal, according to two senior NOAA officials who were not authorized to speak on grant decision-making.

The decision comes in the wake of the busiest hurricane season on record, when communities were ravaged by rapidly intensifying storms, which are difficult to forecast and are increasingly common in a warming world.

The radar, known as airborne phased array radar or APAR, would be mounted on aircraft and flown into storms, scanning hurricanes and other storms in all directions.

Compared to the current generation of doppler radars mounted on the tails of NOAA’s hurricane hunter P-3 aircraft, this new technology is considered vastly superior in its ability to gather information. Tail doppler radar is akin to an x-ray when scanning the skies, whereas a phased array system is more like an MRI.

NCAR confirmed to The Washington Post that it was not awarded its request to build out the phased array system. One senior NOAA official said failed bids of this sort, for which work had already begun under previously provided funds, are unexpected.

NOAA, a partner of NCAR’s in developing the radar systems, had hoped to incorporate the system into its updated fleet of hurricane hunter aircraft in the next decade. Its aging fleet of P-3 turboprop flew a record 58 missions in 2020 and will likely need to be replaced by 2030. NOAA plans to use C-130 aircraft for which APAR is being designed.

Everette Joseph, the director of NCAR, said it was “disappointing” not to receive the funding in a Dec. 22 email to staff at the research laboratory in Boulder, Colo. Joseph, a meteorologist who has held research posts at the University of Albany and Howard University, is a leading candidate to lead NOAA in the Biden Administration.

In a joint statement with Joseph, Antonio Busalacchi, who is the president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which oversees NCAR, told the Post that they are awaiting a formal debrief from NSF to better understand the decision.

“We are already making plans to resubmit, pending the debrief, in order to advance the design and construction of this important research instrument,” Busalacchi and Joseph wrote.

Cost for radar system said to be insufficiently justified

The two senior NOAA officials said that they learned NCAR’s initial funding request was rejected because it failed to adequately describe and justify the costs of the project.

“My understanding is that the proposal just had a big price tag and no real budget breakdown,” one official said in an interview.

The second official called the failed proposal a “significant setback” considering the need to replace NOAA’s aging hurricane hunter fleet and integrate the new radar technology.

NOAA has been working with NCAR in developing APAR since around 2012, providing several million dollars in funding in addition to the money spent by NSF, including a $2.3 million award in 2017.

NSF did not respond to questions specific to NCAR’s unsuccessful bid but said in a statement to the Post that successful proposals “had to pass a number of review criteria,” which included the "ability to be executed for the proposed or revised budget.”

NCAR’s proposal was submitted as part of NSF’s Mid-scale Research Infrastructure solicitation, which is intended to give the agency a flexible way of funding experimental research costing between $20 and $70 million. The cap was recently increased to $100 million.

Busalacchi and Joseph, with input from Vanda Grubišić, the principal investigator for APAR, wrote that NCAR had received at least $10 million from NOAA and NSF over the past 8 years for the program.

APAR’s development has also involved a number of universities and private industry. To date, NCAR’s APAR work has involved developing a prototype, studies to ensure the technology will meet the needs of the science community, an assessment of the safety of mounting the radar system on aircraft, and engineering and software development.

A dilemma for NOAA

Although NOAA can still make use of the radar development work to date, NCAR’s failure to receive this program funding will, at the very least, delay the progress of what’s considered a game-changing technology for storm research, monitoring and forecasting.

Rear Admiral Michael Silah, director of NOAA’s office of marine and aviation operations, explained that NOAA has been relying on NCAR’s phased array radar development as a proving ground so that it could leverage this technology for a a new fleet of C-130 hurricane hunter aircraft starting around 2030, which would replace its two P-3 aircraft.

In an interview, Silah said the plan was for NCAR to develop a research radar system that it would mount on its in-house C-130 for testing.

“Then we [NOAA] would come in after that and develop an operational variant,” Silah said. “But without them developing research radar we’re going to have to develop an operational radar system on our own.”

Silah said NOAA intends to develop a cost estimate for the project and likely engage private industry in completing the work. He called the cut in NCAR funding a “community loss” and “unfortunate” but stressed NOAA has to press ahead.

“This is critically important for NOAA,” he said. “I think it will be [a] revolutionary, not just evolutionary, leap in atmospheric research, there aren’t too many chance to do that.”

How the radar system could improve hurricane forecasts

An airborne phased-array radar system consists of thousands of transmitters and receivers spread across four square arrays strategically placed on an aircraft’s fuselage. They scan the sky and “can provide unprecedented detailed observations of the dynamics and microphysics of high-impact storms,” according to an NCAR fact sheet.

The data collected by APAR, when integrated into computer models, could improve forecasts for hurricanes and other hazards investigated by aircraft, including severe weather and winter storms.

UCAR’s website states APAR would “directly support NOAA’s long-term Mission Goal of developing America’s capabilities as a ‘weather-ready’ nation and will directly address NOAA’s strategic objective of providing improved understanding and timely alerting of severe and adverse weather events.”

Whereas hurricane track forecasts have improved dramatically in the last several decades, progress in predicting the strength of storms has lagged, especially those that intensify rapidly. For example, during the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, ten of the record 30 named storms rapidly strengthened. But official forecasts, which rely on computer models as well as observations, frequently failed to fully anticipate the changes in their ferocity prior to striking land.

The first senior NOAA official who commented on NSF’s funding decision said hurricanes tracking through the Gulf of Mexico were frequently underpredicted by two categories during the 2020 season. “There’s some deficiency in the [forecast] models and we don’t know why,” the official said in an interview.

The official said that if more airborne data were brought into the models, forecasts would probably improve. Phased array radar has "really proven itself out on the ground, to have that kind of information airborne I think would be pretty phenomenal,” the official said.

Busalacchi and Joseph wrote that NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division has performed computer modeling studies to evaluate the impact APAR could have on improving hurricane forecasts.

Frank Marks, director of that NOAA division, said in an email that the delay in APAR “will impact our ability to provide the best forecast guidance” to the National Hurricane Center from computer models.

Radar system may still have a path forward at NCAR

Busalacchi and Joseph said that despite not receiving the award to design and construct APAR, it is “premature” and “misleading” to suggest funding for the program had ceased.

“A mix of NSF and NOAA funding is in place” to continue supporting the project, including the design of the radar system, the two program leaders wrote.

Busalacchi and Joseph wrote that its initial, though unsuccessful APAR proposal “received excellent reviews that speak of APAR’s merit in support of research to the academic community and its high potential for research to operations ... specifically the transition to NOAA operations.”

In his email to NCAR staff, Joseph wrote: “We have been encouraged to resubmit our funding proposal in the next year, and we are hopeful that this new proposal will be accepted for support.”