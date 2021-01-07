Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): We should have some sunshine in the morning, but clouds may become a bit more prevalent in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 40s, with breezes from the northwest keeping it chilly. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase as a storm spins up in the southeast. Winds are mainly calm. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s (lower 30s downtown). Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds dominate as the storm passes well to our south. Showers on the north edge get close to the area, and a few snow/rain showers could sneak into the southern part of the area late in the day. Most of the area stays dry. Highs only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A stray flurry is possible early evening and then skies gradually clear late night as the storm moves out to sea. Winds remain very light, and lows fall to the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny skies are back in control Saturday and Sunday. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Clear skies at dusk allow a glimpse of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury if you have a keen eye and an unobstructed view of the western horizon. Overnight lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday starts sunny, but clouds gradually increase as a storm approaches from the south. Highs hold in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.