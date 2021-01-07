Drought is an insidious climate threat — by the time it has a hold of a region, impacts on ecosystems and water supplies can be locked in. It may not grab extreme weather headlines like the disrupted polar vortex or record hurricane season, but drought during 2020 and heading into 2021 is a looming story likely to grow in importance.

Intensity of drought Abnormally dry Exceptional drought CANADA Winnipeg Seattle Ottawa Boise Minneapolis Toronto Boston Boston Detroit Salt Lake City New York Chicago San Francisco Denver Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Las Vegas St. Louis Santa Fe Los Angeles Atlanta Albuquerque Phoenix Atlantic Ocean Dallas Pacific Ocean Chihuahua Houston Miami Gulf of Mexico Culiacancito MEXICO 500 MILES Mexico City Intensity of drought Abnormally dry Exceptional drought CANADA Winnipeg Seattle Ottawa Boise Toronto Boston Minneapolis Detroit New York Chicago Salt Lake City San Francisco Washington D.C. Washington D.C. St. Louis Denver Las Vegas Santa Fe Los Angeles Atlanta Albuquerque Phoenix Atlantic Ocean Dallas Chihuahua Houston Pacific Ocean Miami Gulf of Mexico Culiacancito MEXICO 500 MILES Mexico City Intensity of drought Abnormally dry Exceptional drought CANADA Winnipeg Seattle Ottawa Boise Toronto Boston Boston Minneapolis Detroit New York New York Chicago Salt Lake City San Francisco Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Denver St. Louis Las Vegas Santa Fe Los Angeles Albuquerque Atlanta Phoenix Dallas Houston Chihuahua Miami Culiacancito MEXICO 500 MILES Mexico City Intensity of drought Abnormally dry Exceptional drought CANADA Atlantic Ocean Gulf of Mexico Pacific Ocean MEXICO 500 MILES Intensity of drought Abnormally dry Exceptional drought CANADA Atlantic Ocean Gulf of Mexico MEXICO Pacific Ocean 500 MILES

The above map shows drought conditions across North America, including parts of Canada and Mexico, valid on Dec. 10.

Nowhere is this more true than in the Southwest, population growth and years of drought conditions are putting the region on a collision course with drastic water management decisions. On Wall Street, traders can now bet on California water futures on commodity markets, enabling them to hedge against future scarcity, much as they trade gold, oil and agricultural products.

[Lingering La Niñas may help forecasters spot costly weather patterns two years away]

The forecast persistence of La Niña, a periodic cooling of the waters in the eastern tropical Pacific along the equator, through the winter favors a worsening of drought conditions along the southern tier of the U.S.

Sea-surface temperature anomaly, December 2020 Difference from 1981-2010 average Cooler Warmer Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean Indian Ocean Sea-surface temperature anomaly, December 2020 Difference from 1981-2010 average Cooler Warmer Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean Indian Ocean Sea-surface temperature anomaly, December 2020 Difference from 1981-2010 average Cooler Warmer Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean Indian Ocean

In Southern California, the wildfire season finally came to an end in late December, but rains have been sporadic and light into the start of the new year. The state’s first snow survey of the year shows that the statewide snowpack was just 52 percent of average on Jan. 1. Storms are likely to increase that percentage during the next few weeks, but the dry fall has put the Golden State at a deficit that could be difficult to make up given the favored storm track.

Unlike El Niño years, which feature above average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific and can direct a relentless firehose of moisture at the West throughout the winter, La Niña winters tend to favor stormy conditions in the Pacific Northwest instead.

A total of 49 percent of the Lower 48 states were in moderate to exceptional drought conditions as of Dec. 29, with dry conditions extending north into Alberta.

Continental U.S. drought conditions Abnormally dry Moderate drought Severe Extreme Exceptional 80% of total land area 60 40 20 0 2020 2000 2005 2010 2015 Continental U.S. drought conditions Abnormally dry Moderate drought Severe Extreme Exceptional 80% of total land area 60 40 20 0 2020 2000 2005 2010 2015 Continental U.S. drought conditions Abnormally dry Moderate drought Severe Extreme Exceptional 80% of total land area 60 40 20 0 2020 2000 2005 2010 2015

While droughts come and go, there is increasing evidence that parts of the U.S., namely the Southwest, are enduring long-term “megadrought” conditions seen in historical tree ring records. This is partly related to climate change, which worsens droughts by increasing temperatures, thereby turbocharging the loss of moisture from plants and soils. Climate change is also shifting weather patterns in ways that favor drier conditions in the Southwest U.S., pushing storm tracks northward.

The above chart shows the percent of total land area in the Lower 48 states that are in drought conditions. You’ll see the huge spike between 2010 and 2015, which coincided with a costly drought in Texas and California’s most intense and long-lasting drought more in than a millennium, and the recent climb that has not yet leveled off.

Probability of precipitation Outlook for December 2020 - February 2021 Wetter than normal Drier than normal 33% 40 50 70 80% 80% 70 60 50 40 33% 60 Probability of precipitation Outlook for December 2020 - February 2021 Wetter than normal Drier than normal 33% 40 50 70 80% 80% 70 60 50 40 33% 60 Probability of precipitation Outlook for December 2020 - February 2021 Wetter than normal Drier than normal 80% 70 60 50 40 33% 33% 40 50 60 70 80%

The seasonal precipitation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA shows the likelihood of a La Niña-tinged winter weather pattern, with a drier than average southern tier. This would be especially bad news for states like California, New Mexico and Arizona, but also southern Texas and Florida, too.

About this story

North America drought data sourced from National Centers for Environmental Information’s North American Drought Monitor (released on Dec. 10). U.S. precipitation outlook data issued on Oct. 15 by NWS Climate Prediction Center. U.S. drought time series data as of Dec. 29, 2020.

Lauren Tierney contributed to this report.