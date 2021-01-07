Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase this evening and into the night. They will be high level to start, then thicken toward dawn. Lows will end up mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies will be mostly cloudy. We may see some rain or snow showers try to work in during the day, from the south, but I think we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will around 40 for highs.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate.
Hot and cold: The Weather Prediction Center posted a really neat map highlighting where the highest and lowest temperatures for each day happened across 2020. There are certainly some hot and cold spots!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.