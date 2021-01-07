Places such as Nashville; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and even the northern suburbs of Atlanta could see a bit of snow or ice overnight Thursday into Friday, while parts of the Carolinas in the Appalachians may wind up with a plowable snowfall.

Meanwhile, a potentially more dynamic storm system could enter the forecast and bring snow to the South early next week, but confidence remains low in the unusual scenario, and it’s unclear whether it will come north and affect the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

A snowy Thursday in parts of the South

Moderate snow was falling at times early Thursday in northwestern Arkansas, where cold air at elevations above 2,000 feet had prompted the National Weather Service to hoist winter storm warnings. It was the product of “wraparound” moisture pinwheeling back into the cold air behind a developing low-pressure system slicing just north of the Gulf Coast.

AD

AD

Farther south in the “warm sector” of the storm, plentiful rain and even some severe weather were accompanying the cold front as it surged east. Nearly seven inches of rain fell along the Texas-Arkansas border from repeated downpours, while a damaging tornado struck Texas City, a suburb of Galveston, shortly after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the main axis of precipitation stretched from Montgomery and Birmingham, Ala., west along the Interstates 22 and 40 corridor through Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Most of it was falling as rain, though snow and sleet were coming down in extreme-southeastern Missouri.

Mixed precipitation also was falling in southern Illinois, Kentucky and northern Tennessee in the colder airbrushing up against the northern periphery of the system’s precipitation shield.

The flakes could fly in Music City

In Nashville proper and surrounding Middle Tennessee, accumulating snow isn’t expected, though a few flakes will probably fly overnight Thursday. The Cumberland Plateau in eastern Tennessee could wind up with a half-inch to an inch of slushy accumulation before amounts build into the Appalachians.

AD

AD

The Weather Service in Nashville offered some sound advice, writing, “If you arrive at your grocery store [and] find that there’s no bread, don’t fret … Calmly walk over to the bakery section, pick out your favorite cake [and] eat like royalty!”

Nocturnal snowflakes are possible into Birmingham, with an outside shot that the Appalachian Foothills just north of Atlanta could catch a few mood flurries to start their Friday as colder air builds in and precipitation ends. The mountains of northern Georgia are in a winter storm warning above 1,500 feet, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast to fall.

Plowable snowfall in the Appalachians

Greater snowfall is anticipated in the mountains of North Carolina and along Interstate 81 in southwestern Virginia. That’s where 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely, primarily centered on Friday, with the higher amounts falling on east- and south-facing slopes.

AD

AD

The warm ground may make for some initial melting of the snow on contact, but subfreezing temperatures will eventually freeze any standing moisture. That could lead to slick travel on Saturday.

In the nation’s beleaguered capital, tranquil weather will prevail Friday as high pressure suppresses the disturbance well south of the city.

Another system to watch

If the ongoing episode of inclement weather wasn’t enough, meteorologists are tracking another spicy system that could bring some additional snowfall next week. The storm, whose ultimate path is predicated on the evolution of an upper-level disturbance set to move ashore over the Pacific Northwest on Friday, could bring a chance of snow to areas as far south as Central Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Weather models won’t have an adequate handle on how the system may behave until the parent pocket of energy is sampled by the “upper air network” of observation equipment and weather balloons in Washington state and Oregon. As such, there may be substantial forecast changes between Thursday and Friday as more data becomes available.

At present, however, it appears the high-altitude disturbance is poised to dive southeast over the Four Corners region over the weekend, bringing snow to a swath across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday. It’s too early to speculate about amounts, but the odds of a measurable to perhaps accumulating snowfall in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock and Abilene are increasing.

AD

AD

The Interstate 20 corridor in eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, including in Shreveport and Jackson, could face rare accumulating snowfall, too. Jackson averages only an inch or two of snow annually; about half of winters receive no measurable snowfall.

Next Tuesday into Wednesday, that same instigative low-pressure system may strengthen as it approaches the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. There may be some hope for snow lovers, but computer models conflict on whether the storm will come up the Northeast coast or turn out to sea. Another complication will be the availability of cold air, which may be marginal for snow along and east of Interstate 95.