Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): We’re a little chillier and cloudier. A few spits or showers of rain, snow, graupel (perhaps a mix of all three?) may move in from the south. Precipitation chances are slight — especially north of town — but worth mentioning so that you’re not surprised. Anything of consequence likely stays south, though.

AD

AD

Temperatures top out in the mid-30s in the coldest and cloudiest spots without any peeks of sunshine. Others of us will head to around 40 degrees, maybe helped by late-day sunshine that attempts to show. Northerly breezes rise toward 10 mph by late day, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should ever-so-slowly clear. But we know from this past week that clouds can be a bit stubborn, so sky conditions are the portion of the forecast with the lowest confidence. Northerly winds are around 10 mph, perhaps gusting higher near dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

AD

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should dominate, especially by afternoon hours. We’ll keep an eye on those pesky clouds for sure! Daylight is still a precious commodity in January. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s but there could be some wind chill. Northwesterly breezes may blow around 15 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We should have clear skies and easing northwesterly breezes. Be sure to look west to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury in the night sky. Most locations bottom out in the 20s with perhaps a few 30-degree readings around downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies should dominate again, but a few clouds can’t be ruled out. High temperatures are mainly in the low to mid-40s. The sunniest of spots, especially south of town, could see a few upper 40s. Breezes try to lighten out of the northwest, attempting to stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Sunday night: Skies may not be as clear, so let’s call it partly cloudy at times. It’s fairly calm, with northerly breezes perhaps completely dying before dawn. This lack of atmospheric stirring allows heat to escape from Earth’s surface very effectively, so we may get a couple degrees chiller than Saturday night — even downtown may dip into the 20s. A few of the coldest spots could hit the 20-degree mark. Confidence: Medium

Clouds may gather on Monday ahead of any precipitation that may move into the region as early as Monday night. Low to mid-40s for high temperatures seems reasonable, but we may need to tweak a few degrees, depending on just how much sunshine we do or don’t see. Confidence: Low-Medium

Plenty of question marks for Tuesday with a storm to our south that may throw some snowflakes our way, especially early. Stay tuned. We could see some mixed precipitation in the region, if the storm even manages to move into our area. High temperatures may be in the upper 30s to low 40s, reducing any meager accumulation chances. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.