There hasn’t been much of a change in snow conditions or the number of slopes open at the Mid-Atlantic ski resorts this week. Most are at least 50 percent open and have machine groomed surfaces. Snowshoe in West Virginia, as usual, is the leader with 49 out of 60 runs available for shredding.

The storm in the high-country Tuesday night didn’t deliver as much snow as forecast, though the inch or two of fluff that fell is better than nothing. Remarkably, Canaan Valley and Timberline in West Virginia have received a trace of snow everyday, but one, since New Year’s Day, resulting in superior conditions there compared with lower elevation resorts to the east.

SlopeCast

This week we’re dusting off our SlopeCast, an attempt to grade the experience one might expect on the slopes. Think of it as an index that ranks the skier experience between 0 and 10 (more information is available at this link: SlopeCast).

Front-range SlopeCast: Below average (4/10), at least we’re making turns.

High-country SlopeCast: Average (5.5/10), run of the mill.

Just because current conditions are average to slightly below average doesn’t mean you can’t ski from top to bottom at every resort. And don’t forget the terrain parks, they are all open for the Hot Dogs out there.

Snow conditions

Weekend forecast

With dry conditions and seasonably chilly weather, it’s a great weekend to hit the slopes. Temperatures should allow snow-making, especially in the morning and at night, so bring your goggles.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with morning lows near 20 and afternoon highs near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with morning lows near 20 and afternoon highs near 35.

Front-range resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with lows 20 to 25 and highs near 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with lows 20 to 25, and highs near 40.