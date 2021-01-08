Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: There might be a few breaks into the evening, but it’ll probably take a good chunk of the night to get rid of most of the clouds. Because of that, temperatures are somewhat uniform. Lows are in the mid- and upper 20s.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sun comes back in a big way. The main downside is a gusty wind from the northwest. It’s sustained around 15 mph and gusts could be near 30 mph at times. High temperatures are in the low to mid-40s.
Sunday: Sunshine again rules our skies. There should be a bit less in the way of wind, as well. Temperatures try for the mid- and upper 40s.
