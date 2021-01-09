Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules the day, but it’s on the chilly side and winds don’t help. Those winds are out of the northwest around 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so. That helps highs in the low and mid-40s feel about 10 degrees colder than they are. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cold winds continue to blow into and through the night. Skies are mainly clear, with stars plentiful away from city lights. Lows settle to a range from the mid-20s to near 30. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Gusts are near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Winds are still blowing as we wake up Sunday, but they should tend to weaken through the day. Otherwise, more sunshine and highs in the mid- and upper 40s. Northwest winds blow around 10 mph, gusting to near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We start off rather clear, but clouds increase with time. Low temperatures are again in the mid-20s for the cold spots with low 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds continue to increase and lower a bit Monday. I think we stay dry, but it’s possible a few showers could try to work this way by late day or heading into the evening. Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Shower chances may become a little higher Monday night, some of which could fall as snow with lows in the 30s. For now, it seems conversational if anything falls. Confidence: Medium

A snow shower isn’t impossible early Tuesday as a low pressure begins to develop and move away offshore. With time, skies are clearing and breezes are probably picking up. Highs reach the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

