Through tonight: Gusty northwest winds will start to slacken in the early evening. Skies will also clear overnight, which combined with the weaker winds, will allow temperatures to fall off a bit more efficiently. Lows will settle, to the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to right around 32 degrees downtown. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will add a bit of a chill to the air.
Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure will settle close to the region on Sunday, which means another day of fair and fine weather. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures should easily creep up into the mid 40s, with just a light northwest wind at 5 mph. It will be clear and cold Sunday night, with lows falling into the 20s regionwide.
You spin me right round: Even the planet wanted 2020 to end as quickly as possible. Earth was whipping (relatively) around its axis at a faster than normal speed last year. Who can blame it? It actually might eventually result in what’s called a “negative leap second” to adjust for the speed change. But for now, I think we can all just sit back and silently nod. We get it Earth. We totally get it.
