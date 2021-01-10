Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Temperatures starting out in the upper 20s to low 30s begin their climb once the sun comes up. A gentler wind improves the feel outdoors today, although there’s still a bit of a breeze from the northwest during the morning, before diminishing to less than 10 mph by afternoon. Not a bad day to take down that final holiday decor as we hit the mid-to-upper 40s for afternoon highs. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies may turn partly cloudy, but with high pressure in control and very light or calm winds, we’ll see temperatures drop nicely through the evening and overnight. Lows fall to the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy as a system moves closer from the southwest. But high pressure should hang on just enough to keep us mostly dry, with highs again reaching the mid-to-upper 40s, and just the chance of a light rain shower or two during the afternoon. Winds are light from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Could see a few light rain or snow showers as low pressure passes to our south, but not much more than that unless the storm track shifts further north. Skies continue mostly cloudy as overnight lows settle near the freezing mark. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday dawns mostly cloudy but should slowly brighten as somewhat higher pressure moves in behind that system heading out to sea. We’ll call it partly sunny by afternoon with light winds and highs in the mid-40s. Continued partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Persistence pays off, for this forecast anyways. Wednesday should see partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds from the west, and highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

