Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clear skies and calm winds for much of the overnight period will allow temperatures to cool off pretty efficiently. Some predawn clouds may insulate us a bit, but in general, low temperatures will settle in the upper 20s in most spots and around 32 degrees downtown.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds will build throughout the morning, and we will end up with a mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday’s, topping out in the low to mid-40s with a light south wind at 5 mph. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Snow to the left. Snow to the right: Seems like everywhere but D.C. is getting some snow these days. Yesterday, it was Spain, and today, it’s Texas and Louisiana. It’s pretty conceivable that before the day is done, Houston will officially have seen more snow than D.C. this winter.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.