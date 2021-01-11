“These papers were not created at the direction of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy nor were they cleared or approved by OSTP leadership,” OSTP spokesperson Kristina Baum said in an email.

The papers make controversial and disputed claims about climate science, including that human-caused global warming “involves a large measure of faith” and that computer models are “too small and slow” to produce meaningful climate simulations.

NOAA’s Legates did not reply to requests for comment regarding why the papers were published bearing the seal of the Executive of Office of the President on non-government sites when they were not approved.

Legates, a climate skeptic and meteorology professor at the University of Delaware, has been a mysterious figure at NOAA, where he has worked beginning in September. He was moved to a position overseeing the U.S. Global Change Research Program in November, which coordinates Federal climate change research, but is still a NOAA employee.

Some at NOAA feared Legates, who has a long history of work for the Heartland Institute think tank that has sought to cast doubt on mainstream climate science findings, was working on a pet project, possibly one that could be harmful to NOAA’s climate research programs.

The set of papers, called “The Climate Change Flyers,” contains an introduction, nine 2- to 10-page essays focused on casting doubt on the reliability of computer models, the human-induced causes of climate change, and links between climate change and hurricanes, among other topics.

“These flyers have been written by top scientists from leading institutions from around North America,” the introduction written by Legates says. “The Office of Science and Technology Policy is pleased to bring you these briefs to further your understanding of climate change by learning from these learned scholars.”

There is no information provided regarding whether the essays were peer-reviewed.

One essay, titled “Systematic Problems in the Four “National Assessments” of Climate Change Impacts on the United States,” attempts to discredit all of the U.S. government’s previous authoritative reports, which were subject to multiple rounds of extensive peer review, including by a panel of the National Academy of Sciences.

Legates was appointed by the White House to oversee the next such report, but his last day is this week.

Andrew Rosenberg, a former NOAA official and director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science and Democracy, said the papers appear to be aimed at influencing the content of the next National Assessment, saying it’s an effort to “seed the record for the National Climate assessment and future legal action by circumventing the peer review and consensus process.”

“They want to get nonsensical debunked pseudoscience into the ‘official’ government record without subjecting it to independent evaluation,” Rosenberg wrote in an email.

The controversial, unapproved papers were published to a website hosted by the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences(CERES), which calls itself “a multi-disciplinary and independent research group," but provides no information as to any individual or organization which supports it and asks its visitors to provide donations.

It appeals for contributions by declaring its independence from "from industry, government, religion, politics or ideology,” despite posting the documents from Legates bearing the Executive Office of the President’s seal.

“A strict requirement for all our patrons and funders is that they do not attempt to influence either the conclusions or research directions of our group,” the website states. “Instead, we strive to ensure our research is driven by objective evidence-based analysis.”

The papers were written by well-known climate change contrarians including William Happer, a professor emeritus of physics at Princeton University, who served a stint on the White House National Security Council earlier in the Trump administration, and Ross McKitrick, an economics professor at the University of Guelph.

Several of the authors who contributed to the White House effort have either received funding from the fossil fuel industry or are affiliated with anti-regulatory organizations or both, including Patrick Michaels, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, but it’s unclear where the funding for this series of papers came from.

Legates is listed as the main author of the series, with other contributors including Ryan Maue, who was installed as NOAA chief scientist in Sept. and subsequently detailed over to OSTP in November. Maue recognizes the reality of human-caused climate change but has spoken out repeatedly against what he views as overly alarmist findings or interpretations of climate science.

Roy Spencer, who authored the paper “The Faith-Based Nature of Human-Caused Global Warming” is a climate scientist at the University of Alabama who has long questioned the extent of the link between climate change and human activities. He posted the essays on his personal blog last week, and indicated that they had not been approved for publication on the official White House website.

Spencer said Legates asked him to contribute to the series late last year.