Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Sitting on the northern edge of cloud cover from a weak system to the south, that blanket should stay overhead through the night. There could also be a quick sprinkle or a flurry, especially to the south and southeast. Places north and west may have clearer skies. Lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Winds will be light.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We may wake up to clouds in many spots, but they will likely break quickly. It should be mostly sunny by midday as temperatures head to the mid-to-upper 40s. Northwest winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.
Warm start to the month: A third of the way through January, local temperatures are running about 2 to 4 degrees above normal for the month. It’s a similar story across the region, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center. Temperatures ahead should generally remain above normal, per forecasts.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.