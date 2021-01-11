Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Skies become mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to our south, where all of its precipitation remains. Highs are mostly in the mid-40s. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening gradually become partly cloudy overnight. It’s seasonably chilly with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): High pressure begins to build into the area from the west, bringing sunny skies. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows range from the low 20s in our colder areas to near 30 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are bright, sunny and relatively mild midwinter days. Highs range from the upper 40s to near 50, with lows Wednesday night and Thursday night in the low to mid-30s, and some upper 20s in our colder spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front moves toward the region on Friday, but most of the day is probably dry and mild, with highs well into the 40s. A rain shower can’t be ruled out late in the day or at night, when lows dip into the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Windy and colder on Saturday, but probably precipitation-free, with highs in the low 40s. Saturday night turns blustery and cold, with lows in the 20s. On Sunday, winds ease and, with bright sunshine, highs range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

