The atmospheric river, a narrow conveyor belt of extreme moisture streaming from the deep tropics into the northwest Lower 48, has maxed out the scales as a top-tier level 5 event. The ranking is a product of the feature’s impressive moisture-loading and the long duration over which it is affecting the coast.

Marty Ralph, who directs the Center for Western Weather And Water Extremes in La Jolla, Calif, and who helped develop the scale for atmospheric rivers, said Category 5s, considered “exceptional,” occur on average one or twice per year on average somewhere along the West Coast.

AD

AD

Ralph said in an interview that both the European and American computer models predict the event to reach Category 5. “There’s pretty high confidence,” he said.

Every hour, up to 760 million gallons of liquid-equivalent atmospheric moisture were sweeping into the Pacific Northwest early Tuesday, fueling the heavy downpours and mountain snowfall plaguing the region. That’s enough to fill more than 27,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools per day.

The moisture is arriving from places as far away as Hawaii, with some from the West Pacific nearly 4,000 miles distant.

“It’s got all the ingredients to be a significant rainmaker,” Ralph said.

Flash flood watches are up west of the Cascades in Oregon and Washington state, where a widespread 2 to 4 inches is likely in the lowlands and 4 to 8 inches for the windward, or western, slopes of the higher elevations. The Willapa Hills and north Oregon had picked up around 4 inches so far as of early Tuesday.

A few 10-inch amounts can’t be ruled out, particularly in the Coastal Range and Cascades.

Seattle had reported 1.69 inches by Tuesday morning, with nearly 3 inches in Olympia. Peak rainfall rates weren’t overly heavy — generally between a quarter to a half inch per hour — but the relentless nature of the rainfall will allow amounts to steadily climb.

AD

AD

“Rain gauges have reported 6-hour rainfall totals between 1.5 and 2 inches across the higher terrain,” wrote the National Weather Service in Portland.

Humptullips, Wash., about 80 miles west-southwest of Seattle near the coastline, had reported 4.86 inches of rain in 24 hours with the atmospheric river. At Hoodsport, on the Hoods Canal connecting to the west side of Puget Sound, 4.36 inches was measured. Nearby Jefferson Creek had seen just over than 4 inches.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center included parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington in dual “moderate risk” bull's-eyes, a Level 3 out of 4 risk tier in their excessive rainfall forecast.

AD

Another localized hotspot may include parts of extreme south coastal Oregon and northwest California, mainly between Gold Beach, Ore., and Crescent City, Calif. That’s where the core of the atmospheric river will be pointed Tuesday night into early Wednesday before the moisture flow curls offshore, pinches off and dissipates.

AD

Whereas atmospheric rivers of lesser intensity can be very beneficial for the water supply in the West, Category 5s unload so much water they are considered primarily hazardous given their likelihood to generate flooding and mudslides.

Ralph said the severity of the impacts significantly depends on the conditions preceding the event, such as whether the ground is saturated and the levels of lakes and rivers.

The high-end atmospheric river is the latest in a siege of storm systems that’s buffeted the Pacific Northwest. More than a foot of rain has fallen in Seattle since the start of December, with Portland approaching double-digit totals.

That’s left the ground saturated in most spots, unable to absorb much additional water. That bolsters the risk of excessive runoff, flooding and mudslides.

AD

“With already saturated soils and rain continuing, slopes are unstable and will remain so for the next few days,” wrote the Weather Service in Seattle.

AD

Melting snowpack below 8,000 feet is also contributing to additional runoff, flowing into area rivers and exacerbating the ongoing flood threat. An initial dose of snow dropped up to 19 inches of snow in Snoqualmie Pass east of Seattle on Interstate 90.

Mount Rainier, at an elevation of over 14,000 feet, is predicted to receive over 100 inches of snow through Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, about half of all rivers in western Washington were running above normal or much above normal.

AD

Meanwhile, a mudslide had blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the North Bay in Washington, about 100 miles southwest of Seattle.

Ralph said the toll of this particular atmospheric river event will depend on exactly where the heaviest rain occurs and whether people and infrastructure are in the way. Pinpointing the locations which will be hardest-hit in advance remains a challenge in forecasting.

AD

In addition to heavy rain and flooding, strong winds are expected in coastal and western Oregon in the heart of the atmospheric river. Widespread gusts of 50 to 60 mph with a few to 70 mph were likely into the afternoon hours Tuesday. Then a more significant burst of strong winds could accompany a passing cold front early Wednesday.

AD

Confidence is low surrounding that potential second burst of strong winds, but gusts up to 75 mph could occur along the central coast of Oregon, and upward of 85 mph in the southern Washington and northern Oregon Cascades.

Conditions will rapidly improve in the Pacific Northwest from north to south on Wednesday, but another atmospheric river looks to target the region on Friday with additional heavy rains and flooding.

The ongoing conga line of storms and atmospheric rivers is commensurate with what’s expected during a La Niña weather patter, which usually favors stormy weather and plentiful rainfall in the Pacific Northwest. An active Pacific jet stream serves as a relentless guideway, shuttling storm after storm into the waterlogged region.