Today (Tuesday): Some morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by midday and this afternoon as highs move into the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds from the northwest at only 5 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit colder with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the west and southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs break toward the upper 40s to low 50s and winds remain light from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds possible with light winds and lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be our best day this week, with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the mid-50s (we should be only in the low 40s this time of year). Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday should start on the sunnier side, but watch for increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Highs should still reach the relatively warm low to mid-50s range. Clouds dominate Friday night, with a few scattered light showers possible and lows in the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is fairly calm, but Saturday is a bit breezy and colder with a chance for a shower or flurry under variable skies as highs hit the closer-to-normal low to mid-40s. Saturday night turns clear and colder with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Sunday brings back more sunshine with highs reaching the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

