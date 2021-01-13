Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Our warming trend continues with our second consecutive mostly sunny day. Still plenty chilly this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 30s, but we’re in the 40s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs near 50 and light winds from the south and southwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy thanks to a bit of energy passing by at the upper levels of the atmosphere. Otherwise we’re calm and cool with light winds and lows in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We may start with some clouds, but skies should become partly sunny by afternoon. When all is said and done, we should see afternoon highs reach the low 50s. That’s rather comfortable, especially as winds remain light from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and light winds would usually mean a pretty chilly night in the middle of January. But after the mild daytime highs, there’s only so far temperatures can drop, with lows settling in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy on Friday as a cold front approaches from the West. But temperatures remain above normal with highs near 50 as an afternoon breeze increases from the south. Some showers are likely as the front moves through Friday evening and overnight, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium