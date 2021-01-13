Through tonight: Clouds will increase somewhat into the night. They probably will be predominantly high-level to start, but skies could become mostly cloudy at times, especially toward dawn. There could even be a random flurry nearer sunrise. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 30.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Gray skies may linger into the morning. If you’re lucky, you might see an errant snowflake early. Sunshine should take over toward the midday, and temperatures probably will nudge somewhat higher, mainly near and above 50. Winds should be light from the southwest.
Pollen: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.
Return of the haze: It’s been a cool season of frequently sunny and hazy days. This time of year, it’s typically a good sign that the “inversion” is back! Basically, colder air helped along by long nights sinks below a warmer layer above. This keeps a lid on the cooler air, and keeps it from mixing. This helps pollutants and/or low clouds gather.
