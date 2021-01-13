High pressure over southeastern Canada, which will nose southward into the Mid-Atlantic, is predicted to block storm systems located to the northwest, northeast and south from affecting the region. This favors partly to mostly sunny skies and near-average temperatures for Jan. 20.

High temperatures, according to several computer models, are predicted to be in the mid-40s, which is very close to the Jan. 20 average high of 43. Temperatures at noon, when the swearing-in ceremony is set to occur, will probably be close to 40.

With high pressure forecast to be overhead, skies should be partly to mostly sunny with light winds.

The one wrinkle may be any fast-moving disturbances in the jet stream flow that could generate more cloud cover than currently indicated by models, or even some light precipitation.

As Jan. 20 is still a week away, changes to the forecast are possible. Models do show a storm system developing in Louisiana around that time, and if it were to organize more quickly and zip northeastward, it’s not out of the question that its clouds and precipitation could impact the Washington region in time for the inauguration. But current model projections suggest it won’t affect the area until Thursday, at the earliest, if it does at all (some modeling shows the storm system passing to the south).

The weather in the days leading up to the inauguration is also expected to be quiet, with highs in the low to mid-40s and little or no precipitation. On the day after the inauguration, there’s a chance of rain or snow depending on how far north the storm developing in the South advances.