Today (Thursday): Clouds likely start the day but break up quickly in the morning for a mostly sunny afternoon. South winds are just a whisper allowing highs in the lower 50s to feel pretty nice. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening is clear but by late night clouds start to increase. Winds are nearly calm. Lows fall to the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds rule but the responsible Midwest storm gradually runs out of steam on approach. Any showers probably hold off until late in the day and, even then, they should be sparse and light. Breezes pick up from the southeast with gusts up to 20 mph, offsetting the relatively mild temperatures. Highs hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers are possible through the night but are very light. Areas to the north of the city might see a flake or two mix in but probably not. Winds calm and lows fall to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The sun should break through the clouds Saturday morning. As cold air passes overhead, clouds increase in the afternoon. Widely scattered snow or rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid-40s. Skies clear quickly overnight. Gusty west winds make lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s feel even colder. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is back to plenty of sunshine through the day but highs do no better than the low to mid-40s. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium