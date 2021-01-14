Through tonight: High clouds will be around this evening. We should see stars intermixed before clouds thicken more after midnight and toward dawn. Lows will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be light after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be numerous and thicker later in the day. An approaching front will eventually bring showers into the area, by late afternoon or so, then lasting into the evening. It’ll be probably a notch cooler than Thursday, with highs around 50. Winds will be out of the south, around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.
Cold front coming: Rain that arrives with the front Friday afternoon won’t last too long, probably only through about midnight. While there could be moments of heavier activity, it should generally be a light event, managing roughly a quarter of an inch in most spots.
