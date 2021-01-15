Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Cloudiness is quickly on the increase. We could see a rain shower as soon as late morning and midday, but rain chances rise more notably the closer we get to sunset. Luckily for your outdoor plans, any showers are quick-hitting and light.

High temperatures are around 50 degrees. Southerly winds gusting to around 20 mph during the afternoon will add a little chill. Note that a bit of late-morning and midday smoke and haze may arrive ahead of overcast skies developing during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain showers increase in coverage and intensity. Rain may turn steady, with only a couple of heavy moments here and there possible. By the time it ends around midnight, many of us may get a quarter inch. Wetter spots along the Bay could approach a half inch, while west of town some spots may get as little as a tenth of an inch.

Points well north and west of the city may see a few flakes mix in as it ends. Breezes change direction to come from the west and slowly slacken. Patchy predawn fog may develop. Low temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s near sunrise, behind our cold front. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny skies try to establish themselves, but clouds may win during the midday and afternoon hours. Some of this is “self-destruct” sunshine that bubbles up warmer air from the surface but then condenses into clouds when encountering colder air aloft. A few rain and/or snow showers are possible, especially later in the afternoon. High temperatures try to get into the low to mid-40s. Westerly breezes remain tame, only gusting a couple of times toward 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies should clear by late evening. Steady west-southwest breezes may steadily blow around 10 mph, adding a bit of chill to low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Coldest temperatures may occur after midnight before rising a bit, nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine may again fight back against some cloud cover at times, especially during afternoon hours. High temperatures are again capped in the low to mid-40s, a temperature range becoming familiar to us again — but it’s about average for January! Midday and afternoon hours could turn windy. We’ll watch the timing of a potentially moisture-starved disturbance moving through. It reinforces some chillier air. If it’s delayed, we could get a few degrees milder before cool winds arrive. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Early evening clouds and breezes should both wane, with a stray flurry or two possible. Low temperatures most likely bottom out in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium Confidence: Medium