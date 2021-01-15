Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers will move into the area this evening as a cold front comes this way. It will probably amount to about six hours of widespread showers or a light to moderate rain. That rain will end in the hours near and after midnight, tapering from west to east. We could see a bit of fog as the rain ends, with lows in the low and mid-30s. A couple of patchy icy spots are possible toward the north and west.
Tomorrow (Saturday): A big cold pocket aloft is moving by. That means morning sunshine probably will translate to midday and afternoon clouds. Those clouds could spark some passing rain and snow showers. Conversational stuff, if so. Highs seem to want to cluster in the low 40s.
Sunday: With the cold pocket exiting to the east, mostly sunny skies seem likely. West winds are a bit gusty, helping highs mainly in the mid-40s feel chillier than that.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Mostly sunny skies persist. Temperatures may end up somewhat chillier than Sunday as highs reach the low to mid-40s. And yes, similar weather looks to last through Inauguration Day.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low.
