Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It should be mix of clouds and sun kind of day, but at times the clouds could win out, especially during peak heating in the midday and afternoon. A couple showers of rain, snow or graupel are possible. With highs in the low to mid-40s, the odds of anything more than conversational stuff are very low. Winds are from the west around five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: A rain or snow shower may linger into early evening. Otherwise, clearing. Lows reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are from the southwest around five to 10 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s another partially sunny day. There should be more sun than today, which helps temperatures rise somewhat, or toward the mid- and upper 40s. Winds are gusty from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate during the evening. We could see clouds increase again toward morning. Plan on seasonable lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly cloudy conditions are a good bet Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Behind a weak cold front, temperatures are in the low and mid-40s. It’s probably a bit breezy as well. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD